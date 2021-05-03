Tenby Camera Club members have been competing for a trophy awarded annually in memory of one of its founder members.
The Ray Hine Memorial Trophy is won by the photographer who scores the most points in all three open competitons, and this year's recipient is Liz Wallis.
Her total score was 223 points out of 240, with Paul Richards second with 216 points and Neil Thomas third with 214 points.
Liz sealed her high score with her win in the club's recent third open competition, which attracted 73 entries from 19 photographers.
Judge Dennis Russ had a difficult task to assess the high standard of work, eventally placing Liz first with her delightful image of a brown hare in the snow.
Charlie Kidd's image of a sparrowhawk eating prey earned him second place, while Rosie Dungey was third with 'Pelican grabbing his breakfast'.
The Ray Hine trophy fondly remembers a respected Tenby Camera Club member who played an assertive and influential part in making the club what it is today.
Ray was also a great photographer, winning the Photographer of the Year on many occasions.
The super trophy was donated in Ray's name by his good friend Mike Cullis
The club's last - but not least - speaker for the 2020/21 season was Oliver Wright who enthralled members with his exceptional images and interesting talk.
Yorkshire based, Oliver became a professional photographer in 2014. His work takes him around the world and he specialises in wildlife, macro, adventure and landscape photography.