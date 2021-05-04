ONE of Tenby’s Cancer Research Shop volunteers has been cooking up a festive storm to raise more than £700 for the charity.

Maureen Lower has been making and selling Christmas cakes for charities for the past 28 years, and last Christmas was no exception, when she baked over 80.

A native of Birmingham, Maureen, who lived in Berlin for 42 years, was awarded the MBE from Her Majesty the Queen in 2003 for her volunteering work, and the German Medal of Merit.

After bringing a group of 34 elderly and people with disabilities over to Tenby from Berlin on holiday as part of her volunteering work, nine years ago, Maureen fell in love with the Tenby area and made her home in Kilgetty six years ago.

“This is the sixth donation to Cancer Research I’ve been able to make from the Christmas cakes,” said Maureen.

“I only baked 81 cakes in 2020 because I was unable to drive to Berlin with my order of around 34 cakes to sell there, due to the pandemic.”

Maureen recently presented £700 - plus £92 from the sale of marmalade - to Tenby Cancer Research Shop manager and assistant, Laura Williams and Sally Turner.

Maureen would like to thank the following for their help in donating towards her charity baking: Sharon Bevans of Tesco in Pembroke Dock who donated £25; Sian Rees of Morrisons in Haverfordwest who donated £30; Upton Farm in Pembroke Dock who donated 12 kg of brown sugar; Tenby’s Jewsons branch who donated a canvas for the cake base; Kilgetty Co-op for donating 4 kg of mixed fruit; Robbie in Saundersfoot who donated lots of eggs; Gill’s Kitchen at Carew Market who gave a large discount on the cake decorations; Joe and Mayi in Kilgetty who assisted with decorating the cakes; Linda Williams from Kilgetty for her donation of £60; and also thanks to her customers who have supported Cancer Research UK.