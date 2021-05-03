TALENTED young Pembrokeshire golfer Jemma Nand-Lal recently added another feather to her cap by walking off with the spoils at the latest Ladies monthly medal at Haverfordwest Golf Club.
Thirteen-year-old Jemma, who plays off a handicap of 14, was in sparkling form to shoot a gross round of 83 around the beautiful parkland course.
Her winning round included three birdies on the back nine and returning in a very creditable 39 shots, the score matched her lowest-ever competitive round of a fledgling career.
Jemma, who hails from Narberth, is a member at both Haverfordwest and Tenby Golf Clubs, as well as the Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire county girls elite squad.
We wish Jemma every continued success for the forthcoming golfing season and beyond.