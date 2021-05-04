RNLI volunteers came to the rescue of a stranded vessel suffering engine failure in St Davids on Sunday.
The RNLI crew launched the all weather lifeboat Norah Wortley at 11.49am, following reports of a stranded 9m yacht located about five miles north east of St Davids head.
On arrival, the crew came alongside the casualty vessel to discuss their options. It was decided due to the weather deteriorating over the next 24 hours to tow the boat to Fishguard Harbour, where they would be well protected to the elements to enable them to effect repairs before carrying on.
They were placed on the Fishguard RNLI casualty mooring at 2.50pm and the volunteer crew returned to station.
St Davids RNLI spokesperson said: "This was the perfect situation in which to put our new towing equipment to the test during a service call after plenty of training over the last few exercises.
"When out at sea, we would remind everyone to always wear an appropriate lifejacket, always carry a means of calling and signalling for help and always check the weather and tide times."