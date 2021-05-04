The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is in with a chance of winning an award that praises the work they have done during the pandemic.

The communication team has been shortlisted for a low budget campaign award, and will be going head to head with 15 other organisations to win.

The low budget campaign award recognises a successful public relations campaign with a budget of less than £15,000, and is presented by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations Excellence Awards.

Marie Edwards, the Authority’s communications and marketing manager, said: "After an exceptionally challenging year in dealing with the impact of the pandemic and the associated visitor pressures on the National Park, I am thrilled that the hard work and creativity of our Communications team has been recognised in such a prestigious award by leading industry experts.

“The team has worked tirelessly over the past 12 months to develop and deliver the Communicating out of Covid:19 Recovery Plan and associated campaign, engaging with partners across Wales, the tourism trade and our local communities to respond to the challenges of the pandemic."

Their campaign strategy was structured as follows:

- Reassuring local communities that safety was our priority, and when the time was right to welcome visitors, that the welcome would be warm.

- Reacting to emerging issues around anti-social behaviour and fostering an ethos of respect – for the land, local communities and each other.

- Inspiring our audiences by building an emotional connection to the National Park in the hope that visitors return year-on-year.

The team are continuing their efforts with the #treadlightly campaign, which is hoping to help people using the Pembrokeshire coast stay Covid safe during this summer.

National Park Authority chief executive, Tegryn Jones added: "The Authority is very proud that the Communications team has been shortlisted in these coveted awards, which follows on from an incredibly successful few years and previous award successes, and emphasises the high calibre of officers we have working for the Authority."

The team will discover if they have won their category at an awards ceremony held remotely on 17 June.