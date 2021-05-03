Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed that the Cleddau Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles until further notice, due to the strong winds.
The county council says: "High-sided vehicles are defined as any vehicle whose main body or cabin is higher than 1.9m. Any small protrusions above this level i.e. beacons, aerials or small empty roof racks or bars etc, may be considered exempt.
"Lorries, transit vans, minibuses, land rovers, caravans, trailers and wind sensitive loads on roof racks, or similar, are categorised as high-sided vehicles and are not permitted to cross the bridge.
"Motorcycles and bicycles are also categorised as 'at risk' and are advised not to cross the bridge, when closed to high-sided vehicles."