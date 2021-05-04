St Davids RNLI members have kickstarted their may day mile campaign with a two mile run in all out lifesaving gear.

In the run from St Davids Cathedral to the lifeboat station, crew members Will, deputy coxswain and Judd, deputy mechanic wore a helmet and steel toe cap boots, along with their hefty all-weather lifeboat kit.

A spokesperson for the St Davids RNLI said: "Between us we aim to cover 840 miles, the number of our D-Class, and raise £840 pounds towards the MayDay Campaign.

"Whether that’s walking, running, biking, rowing, or even climbing, every mile counts and so does every donation."

During their run which took place on Saturday, May 1 Will, and Judd were accompanied by fellow crew member Chris and Rocky the dog, whilst some of the crew cheered them on, by the sidelines.

The may day mile campaign will be running throughout the month of May and has been set up to help raise funds for the RNLI, as they expect a busy summer ahead.

To take part in the national campaign people must set up a sponsored walk and do it using wellies or on a unicycle .

So far the St Davids mayday challenge has raised £410 of their £840 target.

To donate to their funds visit https://themaydaymile.rnli.org/teams/st-davids-mayday-challenge?fbclid=IwAR3C4NFjEVtIRH-_PvA0ovvG4MyzV4OGibX6MlyagGxTLG1BWHLFc2nB8E8 , or to find out more about the mayday mile campaign follow this link https://themaydaymile.rnli.org/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIxoKkkaCt8AIV0-7tCh213gdiEAAYASAAEgIATvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds .