SEVENTEEN drug drive offences and £1,500 worth of stolen goods recovered were included in Pembrokeshire Roads Policing activities through April.
Pembrokeshire RPU have released figures on the work carried out last month.
Activity included dealing with 15 uninsured drivers.
In the year to date Pembrokeshire RPU say they have made 79 arrests on suspicion of drink and drug drive offences.
Figures for April:
- Six drink drive offences
- Two dangerous drive offences
- Two possession of class A drug offences
- Two class B drug offences
- Seventeen drug drive arrests
- Stolen items recovered to a value of £1,500
- Two possession of imitation firearm arrests
- One possession of offensive weapon
- One arrest for possessing cannabis with intent to distribute
- One arrest for obstructing police
- One shop life arrest
- Fifteen uninsured vehicles dealt with
- Seven untaxed vehicles dealt with
- One imitation firearm recovered