Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault on a woman near St Martin's Church, Haverfordwest.
Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an incident where a woman was assaulted at approx 8.15pm on Tuesday April 27 2021, in an area near to St Martin’s Church.
An 18 year old male was arrested on suspicion of assault, and has been bailed pending further enquiries.
The woman did not sustain serious injury.
Police are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area of the church at around that time to contact them.
They are also keen to identify and speak to two women who were spoken to briefly by a police officer at Riflemans Car Park, Haverfordwest shortly following the incident.
Please get in touch either online: bit.ly/DPP101Online, on email: 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or call 101, and quote ref DP-20210427-333.