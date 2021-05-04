The Milford Marina team have been awarded a certificate of appreciation from Milford Haven Town Council.
They were awarded the certificate for the commitment, compassion and hard work shown by the team throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
Andy Jones, CEO at the Port of Milford Haven said: “Our Marina and Marine teams are honoured to have received these certificates of appreciation from Milford Haven Town Council for all their work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. All of us who work at the port feel very proud to be part of such a resilient and united community in Milford Haven.
"At one time during the pandemic, around 85% of the UK’s LNG needs were being delivered from Milford Haven. And throughout lockdowns our Marina team continued with Marina duties 24/7, servicing the live-aboard boating community and ensuring that the lock schedule continued for fishing customers.
Thank you Milford Haven Town Council, we are very grateful to receive your recognition of our teams’ hard work.”
A Milford Haven Town Council spokesperson said: "All at Milford Haven Town Council congratulate the Milford Marina team. Their work is a credit to the area."