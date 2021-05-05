The Lord Nelson Hotel in Milford Haven is up for sale, for a whopping £680,000.
The hotel is a Grade II listed building right in the heart of Milford Haven on Hamilton Terrace, which overlooks the nearby marina and estuary.
For the £680,000, you get 24 en-suite bedrooms, along with a lounge bar and function room to go with it.
The hotel is also known for its trade garden which offers views of the estuary, near to the car park for the hotel's customers.
For further information, and if you'd like to buy the hotel, visit the website: https://www.sidneyphillips.co.uk/business-detail/91171.