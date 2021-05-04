Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB) is asking anyone aged over 30 living in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire to contact the health board if they have not yet received a first Covid-19 vaccine appointment.

If you are aged 30 to 49 and have not received an appointment, please contact the health board as soon as possible.

The easiest way to request an appointment is via an online form on the health board’s website here.

You can cancel or rearrange a current appointment, by phoning the health board on 0300 303 8322.

Ros Jervis, Director of Public Health for Hywel Dda UHB, said: “It is our policy to leave no one behind so it’s not too late to request a first vaccination if you are in priority groups 1 to 9 or aged 30 to 49. Please contact us as soon as possible so we can arrange an appointment at your nearest mass vaccination centre.”

Mass vaccination centres provide a safe environment, space to maintain social distancing while allowing more people to be vaccinated as efficiently and as quickly as possible.

Transport support is available for people unable to attend a vaccination appointment by any other means. Please call the health board on 0300 303 8322 if you require assistance to attend your appointment.

Once you have had your vaccine, you must still act to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the community and continue to follow the COVID-19 guidance (social distancing, face coverings) to protect those around you.

While you cannot catch COVID-19 from the vaccine, it is possible to have caught COVID-19 and not realise you have the symptoms until after being vaccinated. The most important symptoms of COVID-19 are recent onset of any of the following:

• a new continuous cough

• a high temperature

• a loss of, or change in, your normal sense of taste or smell

Some people also have a sore throat, headache, nasal congestion, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting.

If you have any of the symptoms above, stay at home and arrange to have a test by calling 119 or visiting https://gov.wales/coronavirus. If you need more information on symptoms visit www.111.wales.nhs.uk