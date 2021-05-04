Rough weather tore through Pembrokeshire yesterday, and both Angle and St Davids RNLI crews were called out to separate casualties in their areas.

In Angle the crew went to the aid of a yacht which had broken its moorings, while St Davids lifeboat was called out to the rescue of a fisherman who had injured himself in a fire onboard his vessel.

A spokesperson for Angle lifeboat said: "With winds gusting up to 58 knots and a one metre swell, there was concern that someone would try to reach the vessel using a dinghy as she was so close to shore."

Angle RNLI members decided that the yacht with a broken mooring found just off the shore of Hazelbeach was safe enough to stay where it was, since it had run aground because of the wind and ebbing tide.

After being called out to the rescue at around 2pm, the crew safely returned to the station at 3pm.

Meanwhile St Davids RNLI crew had a day full of challenges after their initial call out to the fisherman in the morning.

The fisherman was suffering from burns and smoke inhalation caused by a fire onboard.

Various attempts were made to board the fisherman's vessel using helicopters and lifeboats, but were unsuccessful due to intense 60mph winds and rough seas.

Eventually the crew's winchman was able to board the casualty vessel, after it had been escorted towards St Davids head, and transferred the fisherman to the lifeboat.

Then both the injured fisherman and winchman were airlifted into the helicopter and escorted to Morriston Hospital.

However, conditions were still severe and although the injured man had been taken to hospital, crew members were unable to rehouse their lifeboat.

In the end the decision was made to go to Milford Haven Marina for safe mooring overnight. The next morning a crew came to retrieve the boat and house it back into the lifeboat station.