JUST as the county cricket leagues finally started up after being cancelled for a year due to covid, into just the second round of the new season matches had to be called off.
All fixtures across all five divisions of the Pembroke County League fell foul of the weather yesterday, Monday, May 3.
It was meant to be a bumper start to the campaign with round 1 in the leagues scheduled for Saturday, May 1, and then straight into round 2 on the Monday Bank Holiday.
However the filthy conditions that swept through Pembrokeshire led to all fixtures being cancelled.
On Saturday a full roster of league fixtures were played after the 2020 season was cancelled.
In Division 1, defending champions Neyland got off to a flying start against newly promoted Llechryd winning by 182 runs with Nick Kooman hitting 127no.
2019 runners-up Lawrenny sit top of the table after a 189 run win over Whitland with Ryan Morton taking an emphatic four for 17.
However bowler of the round went to Haverfordwest's Will Phillips who took four for 15.
Tipped to be Neyland's main challengers this season, Carew and Creselly also got off to winning starts.
In Division 2, Pembroke lead the way against Pembroke Dock after victories over Hook and Burton respectively.
Division 2 produced the batting stats of the weekend with two 150s.
Johnathan Rogers made 152 for Pembroke whilst Richard Cope made 150no for Kilgetty.
Next round of fixtures is scheduled for Saturday, May 8.