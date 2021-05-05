PEMBROKESHIRE goes to the polls tomorrow, Thursday May 6, for the first elections since the coronavirus pandemic.

The Welsh Government has made £1.5 million available to returning officers across the country to ensure that polling stations are safe environments for the Senedd and Police and Crime Commissioner elections.

And the 'stay safe' mantra of 'hands, face and space' will be joined by a suggestion to take along your own pen or pencil to the polling station.

In Pembrokeshire, the social distancing measures will include two separate venues for the counts.

The political votes will be tallied up on Friday, with the results due between 6pm and 7pm, while the count for the Dyfed-Powys Police poll will be on Sunday.

In the Preseli Pembrokeshire constituency, the sitting Senedd member, Welsh Conservative Paul Davies, will be challenged by four other candidates.

While in Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, seven candidates will be fighting it out for the seat left vacant after long-serving Welsh Conservative Angela Burns announced she would be standing down.

Tomorrow's election will be the first in which 16 and 17-year-olds are able to vote, but only 42 per cent of those in Pembrokeshire - a total of 1,328 - have taken up the opportunity and registered.

There are 61,290 people registered to vote in Preseli Pembrokeshire, which has 74 polling stations, and 61,067 in Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, where there are 72 polling stations.

Between them, the venues will be manned by 450 people, with around 150 people involved in the counting of votes.

Returning officer for Pembrokeshire, Richard Brown, said: “Planning has been underway for these elections for many months with the aim of ensuring the democratic process can take place as safely as possible.

“When voters arrive at their polling stations they will see many of the measures that we have become so accustomed to over the past few months.

“There will be hand sanitiser available, social distancing will be in place, changes made to entrances and exits where necessary and face coverings will be required inside polling stations.

“Please follow the instructions of the staff at the polling stations. We would also encourage voters to bring their own pen or pencil to mark their ballot paper.

“I would like to encourage everyone who is registered to vote to use their vote and have your say on who represents you in the Senedd and as the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner.”

Further details on the elections can be found here: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/elections-and-voting