THE sentencing of a former director of Cardigan Castle who has pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and theft from the award-winning restoration project has been delayed until later this month.
Jac Davies, who held the £40,000-a-year post from September 2017 until November 2019, has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining £4,143.20 from the castle on December 21, 2017.
He also admitted fraudulently obtaining £28,955.55 between February 4, 2019 and November 3, 2019.
In addition he pleaded guilty to stealing £6,024.79 from Cardigan Castle Enterprises between October 1, 2018 and May 9, 2019; as well as the sum of £1,908.18 from the castle between May 2, 2018 and May 24, 2019.
Having appeared before Swansea magistrates last month, Davies aged 34, of 21 Dol Dintir, Cardigan, was committed to Swansea Crown Court for sentence today (Wednesday).
The Tivy-Side understands sentencing has now been adjourned until Friday, May 21.
His arrest followed a year-long investigation by Dyfed-Powys Police instigated by Cardigan Castle’s board of trustees following discrepancies identified during financial monitoring.
Cadwgan Building Preservation Trust Board said in a statement that Davies had left his post in October 2019 following an internal investigation and disciplinary process.
The Charities Commission was also informed at that time.