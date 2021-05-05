Prince Philip’s cause of death has been confirmed as “old age” on his death certificate, according to reports.

The Telegraph reports the Duke of Edinburgh’s occupation was listed as the Queen’s consort.

The head of the royal medical household, Sir Huw Thomas, confirmed the cause of death.

A statement from Buckingham Place confirmed the Duke’s death at the age of 99 on Friday, April 9.

A statement on behalf od the Queen read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

His full name is listed as "His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh formerly known as Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark formerly known as Philip Mountbatten," on the death certificate.

Two occupations are listed, his first being Naval Officer, while his second is "husband of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, The Sovereign."

Last month, The Queen and her family gathered to say farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh, as the rest of the world watched on.

The Queen at Prince Philip's funeral. (PA)

St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle was decorated with Philip’s insignia reflecting his many roles in public life and his connections with many nations, and his coffin was brought there in a customised Land Rover he helped design.

The Queen, who was married to Philip for 73 years, wore a face mask as she led 30 mourners under limits required by coronavirus laws.

The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest-serving consort in British history after marrying Queen Elizabeth II in July 1947.