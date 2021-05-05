West Wales has been described as one of the "craziest" housing markets in Britain with more than half of the new builds at a development in Haverfordwest already snapped up.

Estate agents across the region have reported booming sales with houses bought within days of being listed.

Only last month the Western Telegraph reported that FBM Lettings in Pembroke had ZERO properties listed on their website to rent.

Persimmon Homes is also feeling the demand with 57 of its 93 homes on the first phase of its Merlins Lane development sold or reserved. The first properties were only released for sale in July last year in the midst of a UK-wide lockdown.

It all leads to West Wales being dubbed strong contender for the hotly contested title of "pandemic Britain’s craziest housing market”.

“I think there are multiple reasons for the clamour but, for me, the main reason is coronavirus has made people re-evaluate their lives and what their homes mean to them," said Sharon Bouhali, sales director at Persimmon Homes West Wales, whose development site at Scarrowscant Lane will be made up of 170 two, three and four-bedroom homes.

“Many people also now have the luxury of not having to travel to the office so much and can afford to live that little bit further away from their place of work.”

Prices on the Merlins Lane site start at £144,995 for two and three bed properties.

Sharon said: “Anyone keen on moving to Merlins Lane will have to move fast as we have already taken a number of Early Bird reservations on phase two.”

