Fifteen new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Wednesday, May 5).

Public Health Wales data shows that there were seven new cases in Carmarthenshire, seven in Pembrokeshire and one in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 54 new cases have been confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 211,692 with 5,551 deaths.

No new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 476 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of confirmed cases across the three counties is now 16,022 – 10,776 in Carmarthenshire, 3,472 in Pembrokeshire and 1,774 in Ceredigion.

There have been 9,202 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 1,873,152 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 783,120 a second dose.

In Hywel Dda 301,617 vaccinations have been administered up until April 28, with 23,515 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire, 103,005 first doses have been administered, and 39,272 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 71,200 first dose appointments and 24,338 second dose, and in Ceredigion 40,205 first doses have been given as well as 14,852 second doses.

Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “As of Monday 3 May, further relaxation of the regulations came into place, meaning that Wales is now in Alert Level 3.

“Two households can again form an exclusive extended household ‘bubble’, and can spend time indoors together. Supervised indoor activities for children can resume, along with indoor organised activities for up to 15 adults (such as exercise classes and swimming lessons), and community centres can reopen.

“People should observe social distancing when meeting with others from outside their household or bubble.

“We would remind the general public that it is still extremely important to follow social distancing and hygiene measures to prevent the transmission of Coronavirus. That is, staying two metres from anyone you don’t live with, washing hands regularly and wearing face coverings in indoor settings."