WILL you be taking your pooch to the polls?
Voting gets underway for the Senedd and Police and Crime Commissioner elections at 7am tomorrow, Thursday May 6.
And Pembrokeshire pets will no doubt be accompanying their owners to polling stations - some, of course, just for the exercise, but others just maybe for the publicity.
The hashtag #dogsatpollingstations trends, and this year is no different.
The Western Telegraph's election blog will be running on our website during the day, so don't forget to share your shots with us of your very good boy (or girl) as they wait patiently for you to poll.
And if your polling companion happens to be a pony or a pussycat, we'd love to see the pictures too.
We're looking forward to seeing your #dogsatpollingstations pics - contact us on wtnews@westerntelegraph.co.uk, Facebook or @WTelegraph