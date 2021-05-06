After its finale on Saturday, the drama Keeping Faith has now been hailed as a 'phenomenon', because it was streamed more than 50 million times.

The thriller, which is largely set in Carmarthenshire, tells the story of a lawyer, Faith Howells whose maternity leave is cut short as her husband suddenly goes missing.

Viewers from across the globe could tune in and enjoy the beautiful scenery from around Carmarthenshire, including Laugharne, Llansteffan and Pendine, while being gripped by a mysterious storyline.

This is the third and final series of the drama, and the producing team said the response to the programme has blown them away.

Eve Myles, Welsh actress, and star of the show said: "I'm gonna miss the excitement of making something for the amazing loyal fans that Keeping Faith has grown over three years."

The series debuted in 2018.

Not only does the programme hold beautiful views of Wales, it was also filmed in Welsh and first broadcast as Un Bore Mercher on S4C.

The former courthouse in Guildhall Square in Carmarthen was largely featured in series one with the home of the main character, Faith Howells, in Laugharne.

One of the programme’s iconic shots overlooking the Laugharne estuary was taken on the balcony of the property.

Responding to the series achievement of reaching more than 50 million streams Nick Andrews, head of commissioning at BBC Wales said: "The cast and crew can be rightly proud about the impact their work has had not just here in Wales but across the UK. It’s a phenomenon."

Yesterday voting for the TV Choice awards opened and audiences have until May 21 to vote for their favourite dramas, actors, actresses and more.

The team at Keeping Faith said they were grateful to be a part of the nominations, and to have their stars Eve Myles and Bradley Freegard in the running for best actors and actresses.

Winners for the TV CXhoice awards will be revealed in September.

Keeping Faith became the most popular show on BBC Wales in more than 25 years, and with more than 8.5 million downloads by May 2018, became the most downloaded non-network show on the BBC’s iPlayer.