Milford Haven's most recent visitor has been a very welcome one - the patrol vessel HMS Biter, currently on her second short-term visit to the town.
Biter first arrived in Milford Haven on April 29, but after a short trip to Cardiff, she is now back in the waterway at Milford Haven.
HMS Biter is an Archer-class P2000-type patrol and training vessel of the British Royal Navy, assigned to Manchester and Salford Universities Royal Naval Unit.
She is one of the 14 Archer-class patrol vessels that form the Coastal Forces Squadron providing inshore patrol across UK waters.
The commanding officer is Cheshire-based Rebecca Higgins, who recently took over the vessel in March 2021.
The vessel sits in Milford Haven waterway currently, weighing at 54 tonnes and with a length of 68ft to its 19ft beam.
Identified as P270, one of the P2000-type patrol vessels currently based at HMS Eaglet, the Royal Naval headquarters in Liverpool, Biter is on her first patrol to Wales this year.
