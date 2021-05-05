Police have been dealing with an incident on the bridge across the A487 between Lidl and Morrisons supermarkets in Haverfordwest this afternoon.
A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys police said: "We were dealing with an ongoing incident, with concern for the welfare of a male, which meant the A487 between Cartlett Road and Thomas Parry Way in Haverfordwest was closed.
The section of road was closed for a couple of hours causing traffic gridlock around the entire town but has now been reopened.
Police are still advising drivers to find alternative routes until the deadlock has eased.