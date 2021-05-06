Milford Haven School has donated a bench to Neyland, which has been placed on the promenade, with another bench soon to be located elsewhere in the town.

The benches are 'Happy to Talk' benches, designed to encourage people to talk to each other if they are lonely or in need of a chat.

Neyland Town Council have said: "If you sit on one of these benches, you can hopefully expect someone will come along and have a chat with you and who knows, you could make a new friend."

Milford Haven School donated the bench to Neyland, and donated others to the towns of Milford Haven and Johnston early in 2020.

Although, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Neyland had to wait - but has now, finally, had the chance to place its donated bench onto the promenade.

Mayor of Neyland, councillor Simon Hancock said: "Neyland Town Council warmly welcomes the gift of these 'Happy To Talk' benches to our community.

"We know how pernicious loneliness and social isolation are for people and how more widespread they have become on account of the pandemic.

"These locations will be placed in locations like the promenade where people will stop to admire the view and they will encourage conversations and interactions between people.

"Milford Haven School is to be congratulated for its generosity to our and neighbouring communities within its catchment area."