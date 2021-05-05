A woman from Haverfordwest was fined and banned for drink driving and leaving the scene of accident in which a victim sustained injury.
Jody Ann Rogers, 25, of Bulford Road, Johnston, was found to be almost twice the legal limit when she was driving her Audi A1 along the A4076 on Sunday, April 11.
Rogers also failed to stop at an accident on the B4341 which left a person injured.
Rogers pleaded guilty to both charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ on Tuesday, May 4.
She was banned from driving for 17 months and made to pay a fine of £200 and charges amounting to £119.