A man from Pembroke has been fined for being in possession of an illegal substance associated with ‘spice’.
Connor George Deponeo, 21, from Commons Road, was caught with over 27 grams of MDMB-4en-PINACA – an artificial cannabinoid associated with the drug ‘spice’.
Deponeo was caught in Carmarthen on Thursday, October 8 last year.
He pleaded guilty to the charge at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court yesterday, Tuesday, May 4.
Deponeo was fined £80 and ordered to pay a surcharge and costs totalling £119.