A 30-YEAR-OLD Pembroke man drove his uninsured car after taking cannabis, magistrates have been told.
Louis Cheshire of Woodbine Close appeared before the court in Haverfordwest on Tuesday May 4.
He pleaded guilty to driving on The Ridgeway, Saundersfoot on November 25 with more than twice the legal limit of cannabis in his body, and without insurance on his Audi A3 car.
He was disqualified from driving for a year and fined £120 with a surcharge of £34 and costs of £85 on the cannabis charge.
No separate penalty was imposed for the insurance offence.