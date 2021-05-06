Greggs has issued an urgent product recall on some of its frozen bakes over fears they could contain glass.
The high street bakery chain is recalling its frozen vegetable bakes as they "may contain pieces of green glass".
The Greggs Vegetable Bakes (2 pack) have been immediately withdrawn from shelves in Iceland as the possible presence of glass makes the product unsafe to eat.
The bakes are exclusively sold in Iceland stores and the recall does not affect the products sold in Greggs.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) warn: "The possible presence of glass makes this product unsafe to eat.
"This product is exclusively sold in Iceland Stores and does not affect the products sold in Greggs.
"Point of sale notices will be displayed in all Iceland stores.
"These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product."
The Food Standards Agency said the recall covers 280g packs of two vegetable bakes with best before dates of 15 August 2021, 28 August 2021, 11 September 2021, 12 September 2021 and 26 September 2021.
Product detals:
Greggs Steak Bakes (2 pack)
- Pack size: 280g
- Best before: 20 December 2020, 22 December 2020, 23 December 2020
An FSA recall warns: "If you have bought the above product do not eat it.
"Instead, return it to the Iceland store from where it was bought for a full refund. If you have any queries, please contact the customer careline on +44 080 8147 3447 or email getintouch@greggs.co.uk"
Comments are closed on this article.