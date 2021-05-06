PEMBROKESHIRE sports writer Fraser Watson has won a top Welsh award.

Fraser, previously sports reporter at the Western Telegraph and Milford Mercury, claimed the accolade of Sports Journalist of the Year at the Wales Media Awards 2020.

The ceremony was held virtually on Friday after being postponed for over a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fraser was with the Western Telegraph until October last year. His sports reporting can now be found at Dai Sport.

On the award, Fraser said:

"I was simply pleased to be nominated alongside some excellent journalists – so to actually win it was a pleasant surprise.

"In the grand scheme of what has gone on in the world this past year, individual awards obviously play second fiddle to everyone simply being able to play, watch, and report on sport again, but I am grateful for the recognition.

"I have to thank the sporting community of Pembrokeshire.

"Clubs and individuals have always been supportive of the coverage they’re given and without them, I would never have had the platform to produce the work that I’ve been able to.

"I would also like to thank my former sports editor at the Western Telegraph, Gordon Thomas, and Bill Carne. They are two journalists who paved the way for the likes of me to cover sport in the county and both have been an immense help to me."

You can catch up with Fraser's award-winning sports reporting online and @FraserMercsport.

He also makes contributions on Pure West Radio every Saturday morning from 8am-9am and every Monday evening from 7am-9pm.