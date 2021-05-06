Six new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area – none in Carmarthenshire – according to today’s figures (Thursday, May 6).

Public Health Wales data shows that there were no new cases in Carmarthenshire, three in Pembrokeshire and three in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 34 new cases have been confirmed, with one new Covid-19 death reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 211,726 with 5,552 deaths.

No new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 476 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,028 – 10,776 in Carmarthenshire, 3,475 in Pembrokeshire and 1,777 in Ceredigion.

There have been 8,997 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 1,884,372 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 798,925 a second dose.

In Hywel Dda 324,638 vaccinations have been administered up until May 5, with 23,021 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 107,515 first doses have been administered, and 45,046 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 73,978 first dose appointments and 29,333 second dose and in Ceredigion 41,954 first doses have been given as well as 17,614 second doses.

Dr Eleri Davies, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“As of Monday 3 May, further relaxation of the regulations came into place, meaning that Wales is now in Alert Level 3. Two households can again form an exclusive extended household ‘bubble’, and can spend time indoors together. Supervised indoor activities for children can resume, along with indoor organised activities for up to 15 adults (such as exercise classes and swimming lessons), and community centres can reopen.

“People should observe social distancing when meeting with others from outside their household or bubble.

“We would remind the general public that it is still extremely important to follow social distancing and hygiene measures to prevent the transmission of Coronavirus. That is, staying 2m from anyone you don’t live with, washing hands regularly and wearing face coverings in indoor settings.

“The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that pregnant women should be offered the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as the rest of the population, based on their age and clinical risk group. JCVI advice is followed in Wales.

“As there is more experience of the use of the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in pregnancy those vaccines are therefore the preferred vaccines to offer to pregnant women.

“Further to the Welsh Government’s announcement, people who cannot work from home are now able to access free lateral flow self-test kits.

“The rapid coronavirus tests will be available from local test sites across Wales.

“Welsh Government also announced that, following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), that people over 16 who live with individuals with severely weakened immune systems should be offered COVID-19 vaccinations as a priority.

“Current information on the Welsh Government restrictions for Coronavirus are available at https://gov.wales/coronavirus

“If you are contacted by your local TTP team then it is important that you are truthful with them about where you have been and who you have met. They are not there to judge, they are there to help prevent ongoing transmission of the virus and to protect the community.

“If you are asked to self-isolate by your local TTP team then please ensure that you do so for the full ten days – this will help break any chains of transmission.

“We urge anyone over 50 who has not yet received an invite for their vaccination to contact their local health board. Details of which can be found here: https://gov.wales/get-your-covid-19-vaccination-if-you-think-you-have-been-missed

“We encourage everyone, whatever their background, social demographic and ethnicity, to have the vaccine when they are offered it.

“Coronavirus cases by variant in Wales are reported on the UK Government website. The dominant strain in Wales is the Kent variant, and there is currently no evidence of widespread community transmission of other Variants of Concern in Wales.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by visiting www.gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19. Please check your local health board’s website to see if there are additional symptoms that require a test.”