HAVERFORDWEST County recovered from back-to-back defeats to take a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Aberystwyth in midweek.

First half goals from Jack Wilson and Danny Williams saw the Bluebirds twice hit back from an Owain Jones strike and a Jamie Rees penalty.

The home side had got their noses in front after just nine minutes, when Louis Bradford released the ball down the left channel to Owain Jones.

He spotted keeper Wojciech Gadja off his line and chipped home confidently from a full 30 yards for his fourth goal in as many matches.

County looked to bounce back, with Elliott Scotcher peppering the Aber box with set pieces, but keeper Connor Roberts dealt with them well.

The pressure finally paid off on 30 minutes, however, as Daniel Summerfield clipped a ball over the top, which was knocked down by Ben Fawcett.

Danny Williams picked up the ball and drove at the Aber defence, before squaring to Jack Wilson, who fired home into the bottom corner.

Further pressure saw Williams back-heel the ball into the path of Summerfield, whose low cross was held by the home goalkeeper.

A long throw from Jack Wilson was also headed narrowly wide by Fawcett - but Aberystwyth restored their lead on 42 minutes.

Alaric Jones tripped youngster Harry Franklin in the box, and veteran Jamie Reed stepped up score the penalty, down the middle.

Just two minutes later, however, Danny Williams beat his man down the left, cut inside and curled a strike into the back of the net for 2-2.

A six-yard box scramble was the last action of the first half, as Reed poked just wide, with plenty of Bluebirds bodies in the way.

The second half was a cagier affair as temperatures dropped and winds continued, with clear-cut chances fewer and further between.

Just before the interval, Wilson raced down the left and squared for Fawcett, who was inches away from finding the back of the net.

Scotcher also sent in a teasing ball and Fawcett was again inches away from tapping home what might have been the winning goal.

Aber's best chance saw Jamie Veale deliver a free kick to Marc Williams, but his glancing header was brilliantly saved by Gadja.

But with the Bluebirds on top, Fawcett sent a low cross for Corey Shephard, only for a last ditch block by Bradford to deny him.

And when Wilson’s long throw dropped for Shephard, his volley was deflected over the bar by Scotcher as the honours stayed even.

ABERYSTWYTH: C. Roberts, L. Bradford, L. Jenkins, I. Kearney, H. Franklin, M. Jones, J. Veale, M. Williams (capt) (J. Owen 89), O. Jones (D. Evans 45), J. Thorn, J. Reed (S. Davies 85). Subs not used: H. Horwood, A. Pennock, R. Ricketts.

HAVERFORDWEST: W. Gajda, D. Summerfield, A. Jones, S. Tancock, R. Watts (capt), C. Shephard, B. Fawcett (S. Pemberton 90), J. Wilson (C.n Keetch 80), K.Rees, E. Scotcher, D. Williams. Subs not used: J. Le-Grice, T. Jones, J. Richards.