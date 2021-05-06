After being refused permission to set up stalls in the car park or the picnic site at Freshwater East, village locals hosted a new artisan market outside their homes in the beachside village.
Kazzy Minton leader of the market said: "The sun shone brightly on the very first Freshwater East Artisan Fair. Ten residents of the village enjoyed the opportunity to sell some of their hand-crafted creations and chat with visitors from stalls based at private homes in the village.
"There was bunting on Trewent Hill, plenty of signs advertising the event, soulful music at The Sandcastle, and a map given out to visitors to help them find their way around the stalls. It was lovely to see village friends visit our stalls and also to chat with the tourists who browsed and bought our wares."
When approached about the refusal to set up stalls in areas of the village the National Park Authority said: "We are unable to permit the siting of stalls in our car parks or protected areas such as the Freshwater East Local Nature Reserve."
Over 80 people attended the market which was selling sea glass jewellery, pottery, canvases, and more.
A young boy called Harry was also selling his own fresh vegetable produce at one of the stalls.
Kazzy and the group plan to hold another market on Sunday, May 30 due to the success of this one, and hope to make it a regular event during the summer.