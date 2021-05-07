Travel PR is now representing Visit Pembrokeshire, the first destination management organisation in Wales, set up in 2020.
Travel PR is looking forward to welcoming people to Pembrokeshire, ahead of what is predicted to be a busy summer of staycations.
Holidaymakers will be able to enjoy the new Welsh Water Adventure after the investment into Llys-y-Frân Lake, and the redevelopment at Saundersfoot Harbour.
From the county's breathtaking beaches to wonderful wildlife, and even upcoming food and music festivals, Travel PR is happy to be representing Visit Pembrokeshire and all the county has to offer.