As one of the many ways Milford Waterfront is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, an original berth holder, who has been at the waterfront since it opened in 1991 has shared his memories.

Captain Ian Evans and his vessel, Musketeer II first arrived at Milford Marina in 1991, shortly after the marina was opened, and are still there.

When the marina first opened in the early 1990s, there were only 225 berths, and now has more than 300 pontoon berths with hard storage for an additional 70 vessels.

Ian bought Musketeer II in 1982, and prior to the marina, he spent much time with it around Cunjic beach, in Milford Haven.

Ian said: "I decided to berth her in the marina shortly after it opened for three reasons: convenience, safety, both from weather and passing marine traffic, and the security provided by 24-hour surveillance."

He remembers back in 1991, being part of the group which organised a 'small ships regatta,' that brought with it around 70 yachts and other boats from across Wales and even Ireland.

Ian went on to say that his favourite place on the marina to socialise with fellow yachters is Martha's Vineyard, as well as visiting the Griffin Inn in Dale, the Old Point House in Angle and the Lawrenny Arms in Lawrenny.

A lot has happened in the 30 years since the marina has been opened, and Ian said: "For me, the most impacting change has been the installation of the additional lock gates. Being able to have 24-hour access to and from the marina is a brilliant addition to the convenience, safety and security already provided."