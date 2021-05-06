Argyle medical group have issued a warning to patients asking them to be vigilant when observing Covid-19 restrictions as cases rise in the county.
A spokesperson for the group said: "Pembrokeshire has had 21 Covid-19 positive cases reported in the last 4 days. Whilst this is not wholly unexpected given the recent relaxation of rules, we encourage our patients to continue with precautions such as hand washing, social distancing and the wearing of masks to limit spread."
Since their announcement was released yesterday three new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Pembrokeshire according to Public Health Wales, with 49 new cases recorded in the whole of April for the county.