THERE is another treat in store on the radio starting at 10.30am Saturday, May 8, until 9pm Sunday, May 9, when Radio Caroline North team up with Manx Radio for the May monthly broadcast.
The broadcast will be on Manx Radio's 1368khz MW AM frequency, online via the Manx Radio and Radio Caroline websites, smart speakers, mobile phone streaming and during the evening on Radio Caroline's own frequency of 648khz AM MW.
Hopefully this will be the last link up from land based studios with a planned return to the studios aboard the radio ship, Ross Revenge, in June.
Tune for an enjoyable weekend of musical memories from the 60s,70s,80s and early 90s.
Radio presenting as it should be in the UK.
KEVIN DAVIES, Simpson Cross
