POLICE are warning householders and businesses to be on their guard after a spate of heating oil thefts in Pembrokeshire.
Officers said there were 'a high number of calls over the weekend' reporting the thefts in the Narberth area.
They are urging people to report any suspicious activity by calling 101 or by using the online reporting facility http://orlo.uk/3Hm1s
People are being asked to take a moment to read the current Dyfed-Powys Police advice on deterring oil thieves.
The force states: "As you will no doubt be aware, the price of both diesel fuel and heating oil has been rising constantly over the previous months.
"This has led to increases in the theft of diesel fuel from commercial vehicles and heating oil from storage tanks.
"In an effort to try to combat the thefts of heating oil, the following points may assist you in preventing yourself from becoming a victim of theft:
- *Be aware of your oil levels and check frequently
- *Where possible, keep your levels low and the same when re-filling
- *Speak to your supplier with regards to a more frequent but smaller delivery
- *If you have a plastic tank, consider erecting fencing around the tank with one end hinged and locked for filling purposes.
- The fencing should be fixed to solid posts and should be set off the tank approx 12 inches on all sides.
- The same should be fixed to the top as well.
- *If you have a steel tank, then fit a quality anti-cut close shackled padlock.
- *If you have outside security lighting, then please ensure that the system works and that the light sensors have been adjusted correctly to detect movement.
"If anyone is aware of persons going out with drums and pipes to steal fuel, please contact your local police station on 101 or give Crimestoppers a call on 0800 555 111