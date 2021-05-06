CHARLIE the chestnut horse won everyone's vote at a north Pembrokeshire polling station today.
Handsome Charlie trotted along with Janet Davies as she went to poll in the village hall lat St Nicholas.
Janet said: "The officials at the station loved the visit and one lady kindly held him for me to go in and vote.”
Charlie is one of the four-legged friends that the Western Telegraph featured on its election blog today. You can check it out here
