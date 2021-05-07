A TENBY tourist attraction has thanked the town's firefighters for their prompt action yesterday evening, Thursday May 6.
Tenby irefighters were called to St Catherine's Island, off the Castle Beach, after smoke and flames were spotted from the mainland.
The island and its historic Napoleonic fort has only recently re-opened to the public after the lockdown.
A spokesman for the island said on Facebook this morning: "A massive shout out to Tenby Fire Brigade last night who were called to the Island last night after we left following a long day working on the Fort and burning off all the old flooring, having now replaced it all.
"We had spent at least half an hour making sure that our controlled barrel fire was out.
"Unfortunately the ground was so hot it transferred to the rest of the unburned wood.
"Thanks to our amazing local Fire Service, they were on hand to help us out and no damage occurred."
Entry to the island is governed by the tides, and it is open as normal today between 10am and 1pm.🙂