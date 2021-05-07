Today is the day.
The polls are closed. The votes are in and the verification process has started.
With luck, by the end of tonight, we should know the make-up of the Senedd and Welsh Government for the next four years; with either Mark Drakeford (Labour) Andrew RT Davies (Conservative) or Adam Price (Plaid Cymru) taking the top job as First Minister - full story here
In Pembrokeshire we'll find out if the sitting member in the Preseli Pembrokeshire constituency hangs on to his seat - and who will replace Angela Burns in the Carmarthenshire West and South Pembrokeshire seat, after her decision not to stand for re-election this time round.
Our sister paper The National is covering all the counts across all the constituencies - and you can follow the action here
