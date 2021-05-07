SENEDD election candidates and their agents have been arriving at Pembrokeshire's two counting venues this morning.

They face a wait of several hours for the results of yesterday's poll, which should be due by early evening.

Normally the counts for the Preseli Pembrokeshire seat and the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire seat would take place in the same building.

But Covid restrictions have resulted in the necessity to use separate venues, as well as not holding the counts overnight.

Ballot boxes were taken to the showground after the 10pm closure of the 74 polling stations in Preseli Pembrokeshire and the 72 in Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire.

Seven candidates are challenging for the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire seat, with the count taking place in the larger showground venue of the Park House building.

The Preseli Pembrokeshire seat has five candidates, and the count for this is in the Brithdir Mawr building.

Around 150 people are involved in today's counts.

The morning is being spent in verification of the ballot papers - a process which involved matching the number of ballot papers in each box to the account which is completed by each polling station's presiding officer.

The count proper is due to start around 1pm, when the election turn-out figures will be announced.

The count for the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner election is taking place on Sunday.

The Western Telegraph will bring you all the results from your local counts.

Our sister paper The National is covering all the counts across all the constituencies - and you can follow the action here