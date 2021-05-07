A weather warning has been issued for Saturday for heavy and persistent rain.
A yellow warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office.
The warning advises bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer.
Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer.
For Saturday the Met Office says: "A very wet and windy day, especially Saturday morning. Maximum temperature 14C."
Up to 125mm of rain could fall in the Brecon Beacons.
On Sunday conditions will begin to ease, however showers - some containing hail - and high winds could remain.
BBC Wales weatherman Derek Brockway said on his Twitter account that we should all make the most of the dry weather and sunshine today.
Derek goes on to say: “Saturday milder than recently, but wetter and windier!”
More details can be found at https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/