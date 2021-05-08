A property fire in Milford Haven resulted in both Dyfed-Powys Police and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service being called out, with an arrest made in connection with the fire.
The blaze occurred in a ground floor flat on Robert Street in Milford Haven in the early hours of the morning of Wednesday, May 5.
Crews from Milford Haven Fire Station attended the property at 6:56am, and left almost exactly an hour later at 7:55am.
A casualty at the incident was taken to hospital, as an arrest was made by Dyfed-Powys Police.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was 'extinguished using four breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and two thermal imaging cameras.'
"The incident is being investigated by the police and fire service."
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The fire is being treated as suspicious at this time.
"A 38-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident."