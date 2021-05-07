IT has been confirmed that the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Election Count will take place on Sunday, May 9, following the election on Thursday.
The swearing of the oath will also take place on Sunday, and the elected Police and Crime Commissioner's new term in office will start on May 13.
"The Police and Crime Commissioner Elections (Declaration of Acceptance of Office) Order prescribes the form of words that the elected Police and Crime Commissioners will be required to declare before they take office," said a PCC spokesperson.
"The term of a person elected as a PCC at an ordinary election begins on the seventh (calendar) day after the day of the poll, and ends with the sixth (calendar) day following the subsequent poll.
"The term for incumbent PCCs should cease on May 12, and the newly or re-elected PCC will commence in office on May 13.
The Dyfed-Powys candidates were Jon Burns (Conservative); Dafydd Llywelyn (Plaid Cymru); Philippa Thompson (Labour) and Glyn Preston (Welsh Liberal Democrats).