The Celtic Manor group, the Celtic Collection, has been having talks with Milford Waterfront and has said how the group is looking forward to working in the area at its new Ty Hotel.
Matthew Lewis, vice-president of operations for the Celtic Collection, spoke about the future with the hotel coming to Milford Haven.
Matthew said: "Ty Hotel Milford Waterfront is an exciting opportunity to develop the Celtic Connection further, in partnership with the Port of Milford Haven.
"We truly believe in a localised approach, stakeholders, business groups, and local businesses to contribute to the local economy.
"On behalf of the team, we are looking forward to working with the Port of Milford Haven to deliver a great experience to all our guests that visit Milford Waterfront."