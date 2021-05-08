Dyfed-Powys Police chief constable Claire Parmenter has responded to Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services' concerns over crime data integrity.

This follows the latest inspection by HMICFRS, but Dyfed-Powys Police has remained positive with the force's reaction since then.

Claire Parmenter said: "We accept the concerns and recommendations published by HMICFRS in respect of crime data integrity. As an organisation, we are firmly committed to supporting victims and putting them at the heart of everything we do. The force has plans in place to improve its crime recording and I am determined we will get this right.

"Since the previous HMICFRS inspection in 2018 we have made significant improvements in our response to domestic abuse victims, creating the vulnerability desk which provides real time intelligence to officers attending incidents of domestic abuse and ensuring that safeguarding arrangements are in place through a new partnership hub. Recent audits in April evidenced we were achieving a 98% compliance for the completion of risk assessments. This ensures that every domestic abuse victim is looked after and kept safe.

"We have a programme of change already in place which will deliver significant process and cultural change. The elements of this programme will improve the forces’ ability to manage demand, support victims, improve the timeliness and quality of investigations and supervision of crime. HMICFRS were unable to take this project into account as part of this inspection. Delivery plans commence next month.

"Since the date of this inspection, we are already seeing improvements as a result of the swift additional action we have taken, achieving 100% crime recording compliance in respect of anti-social behaviour for February and March 2021 which is positive."