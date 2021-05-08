The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales has confirmed that Dave Astins will be conducting Skomer Island exclusive guided walks once again.

The walks are available to book now and are running on most Mondays between now and mid-July, while the island is closed to all other visitors.

The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales said: "This really is an opportunity to discover a side to Skomer that you’ve never seen before.

"Puffins, cliffs full with razorbills and guillemots, patrolling peregrines, Pembrokeshire’s last breeding curlews and seals galore, guests will have front row seats to the whole Skomer show.

"Not only is it the opportunity to see seabirds up close and personal, it’s also an opportunity to search for some of the more difficult to see wildlife, whilst being guided by a local expert with over 26 years’ experience."

Dave Astins said ahead of his walks returning: "I cannot wait to get back on to Skomer and share the island with people for the first time since September 2019.

"These trips are always special because of the small group size. It feels like we have the island to ourselves, which we more or less do.

"Everyone looks forward to seeing the puffins, but there is so much more to see including short-eared owl, migrants from Africa, and the last breeding curlew in Pembrokeshire."

One visitor said: "Dave Astins made it such a relaxed day and his guided walk was conducted in a cheerful and wonderfully informative way."

The 2021 Skomer Island exclusive guided walks dates are:

Monday, May 10

Monday, May 31

Monday, June 7 - sold out

Monday, June 14

Monday, June 21

Monday, June 28 - sold out

Monday, July 12 - sold out

The guided walk is £55 plus boat fare. For booking, email islands@welshwildlife.org/ Please include a contact phone number in the email.