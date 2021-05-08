Hywel Dda University Health Board is inviting the people from Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire to give their views on community pharmacy services.

Initial information, which was gathered through a survey in November last year, has been used to prepare a draft pharmaceutical needs assessment.

This assessment looks at where pharmacies are located and how far patients have to travel, what services pharmacies offer and if current services meet the needs of the communities they serve.

The health board is now asking for people’s opinions on the draft pharmaceutical needs assessment, prior to publishing a final version in October.

Feedback is needed to check that all relevant information is included and the conclusions on pharmacy services are appropriate. The information provided will support the health board in making decisions to develop and improve pharmacy services in the future.

The survey asks questions about current pharmacy provision and allows people to comment on any aspect of pharmacy services and the conclusions in the document.

The survey will be open between May 7 to July 6. People can get involved by visiting: https://www.haveyoursay.hduhb.wales.nhs.uk/pharmaceutical-needs-assessment-2021, picking up a paper copy at their local pharmacy, or contacting the health board’s community pharmacy team to request a copy by email: communitypharmacy.HDD@wales.nhs.uk or by telephone: 01554 783746.

Jill Paterson, director of primary care, community and long term care for Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “This is the biggest consultation exercise into community pharmacy services that has ever been undertaken in Wales and will give people the opportunity to provide their views on current pharmacy provision which will shape how future services should look.”

Community pharmacist, Gareth Harlow added: "As a community pharmacist I would encourage members of the public to be involved in shaping future community pharmacy services by responding to this consultation.

“Community pharmacies have always strived to make sure that the health and wellbeing of the public is our first priority and by providing us with this feedback we can make sure that we are getting this right."

The results will be published in a final pharmaceutical needs assessment in October 2021 and published on the health board’s website.

For more information or if you have questions about completing the survey, please email communitypharmacy.HDD@wales.nhs.uk or call 01554 783746.