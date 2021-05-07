Further signs and fencing are being put up around the Pembroke Dock Cricket Club as people continue to refuse to pick up their dog mess.
Recently a spokesperson for the cricket club said: "We have noticed a lot of dog mess around the ground. If you are going to use the ground to walk your dogs can you please clean up after it. As you know with kids etc playing here it's very dangerous if they come in contact with any of it. So please clean up your dog's mess."
Pete Kingdom who works for the team echoed the club's sentiments and said the volunteers are doing their best to make a successful inclusive club, and its upsetting to see people treat it like this.
The club cannot seek help from the police about this problem, since the issue is not within their jurisdiction.
Local authorities are meant to take care of this situation, but cannot help the cricket club because its grounds are privately owned, and the authorities can only enforce the law on public land.
The club has two senior teams and children who use the grounds regularly.