The turnout for the Preseli Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire constituencies has just been announced by deputy local returning officer, Steven Richard Downes.
In Preseli Pembrokeshire voter turnout was at 51.79 per cent. Voters in Preseli Pembrokeshire returned 31,746 papers for the Preseli Pembrokeshire Senedd seat and 31,741 papers for the regional Mid and West Wales seat.
The turnout for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire was 52.12 per cent with 31,827 verified ballot papers.
For the police and crime commissioner 51.58 per cent of voters had their say, returning 31174 verified ballot papers.